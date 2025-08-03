Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Rojas started at second base and went 1-for-3 in Saturday's 4-0 loss, but he'll be back on the bench Sunday for the second time in the series. The Dodgers appear to be prioritizing rookie Alex Freeland in the infield over Rojas at the moment, though both players will see their opportunities trend downward when Max Muncy (knee) likely returns from the injured list during the upcoming week.