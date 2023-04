Rojas was pinch-hit for in the fifth inning in Tuesday's game against the Mets, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Rojas was removed in the fifth inning in favor of Luke Williams. The shortstop looked to be in pain after making a throw after fielding a ball that may have hit him in the midsection. It appears very likely that Mookie Betts will be starting at shortstop for the Dodgers on Wednesday.