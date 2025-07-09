Rojas will start at third base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Rojas will cover third base for the fifth game in a row, after going 3-for-13 with a home run, a double, a walk and three RBI over his prior four starts. Though Max Muncy's (knee) extended absence creates a long-term opening at the hot corner, it's not yet clear if Rojas will end up settling in as the primary option at the position, despite his recent usage. Each of Rojas' previous three starts came with Tommy Edman (toe) out of the lineup, and though Edman will check back in at second base Wednesday, the Dodgers are facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Jose Quintana). Edman is capable of playing third base, so the right-handed-hitting Rojas could end up ceding his spot in the infield to the left-handed-hitting Hyeseong Kim on a more frequent basis when the Dodgers oppose righties.