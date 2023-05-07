Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Rojas is 4-for-13 since he returned from the injured list May 1, and he'll head to the bench for Sunday's series finale in San Diego. Chris Taylor will take over at shortstop and bat eighth.
More News
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Sitting again Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Not starting first game back•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Comes off IL•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Good chance to return Monday•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Will need rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: To take live BP on Wednesday•