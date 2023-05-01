Rojas is not in the starting lineup against the Phillies on Monday.
Rojas came off the injured list ahead of Monday's game against Philadelphia, but the shortstop is not expected to be an everyday player in his initial return. Mookie Betts is starting at shortstop again Monday and will hit in his traditional leadoff spot.
