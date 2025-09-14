Rojas went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 13-7 win over the Giants.

Rojas has logged two steals over his last five games, and he's up to four thefts on the season. The utility infielder has gone 12-for-36 (.333) over his last 11 games, seeing time mainly between second base and third base. Rojas has a decent .262/.321/.393 slash line on the year while adding six home runs, 24 RBI, 31 runs scored and 15 doubles through 276 plate appearances.