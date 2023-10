Rojas (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Rojas will sit for the second straight game to close out the regular season after being hit by a pitch on the left hand Friday. The 34-year-old will have nearly a week to rest up before Game 1 of the NLDS next weekend. Enrique Hernandez is starting at shortstop Sunday in San Francisco.