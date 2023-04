Rojas (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rojas injured his hamstring in the fifth inning of Tuesday's victory over the Dodgers. There was some talk that Mookie Betts would get the start at shortstop for Wednesday's game, but he isn't back from paternity leave. Luke Williams will instead handle shortstop duties and hit eighth against Max Scherzer and the Mets.