The Dodgers placed Rojas on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.
Rojas will miss at least 10 days while dealing with the hamstring strain. The infielder is replaced on the 26-man roster by Yonny Hernandez. Because of injuries Rojas has been limited to 35 plate appearances over 11 games and slashed .125/.200/.156 in those opportunities.
