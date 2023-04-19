The Dodgers placed Rojas on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring strain.

Rojas will miss at least 10 days while dealing with the hamstring strain. The infielder is replaced on the 26-man roster by Yonny Hernandez. Because of injuries Rojas has been limited to 35 plate appearances over 11 games and slashed .125/.200/.156 in those opportunities.

