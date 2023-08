Rojas went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

Rojas has swatted all three of his homers this season over 15 games in August, though he's hitting a meager .233 for the month. His blast in the second inning Wednesday put the Dodgers ahead for good as they continue to roll. The shortstop is at a .220/.274/.297 slash line with 23 RBI, 36 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 92 contests.