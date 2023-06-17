Rojas went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings loss to the Giants.

Four of Rojas' five steals this season have come over his last 11 games, a span in which he's gone 11-for-40 (.275). That's an improvement on his season batting average of .231, as the shortstop has struggled early in the season and is still getting back on track. He's yet to hit a home run and has added just six RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles with a meager .535 OPS over 156 plate appearances.