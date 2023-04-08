site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Remains out vs. D-Backs
Rojas (groin) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rojas continues to sit as he recovers from a left groin injury. Chris Taylor will get the start at shortstop with James Outman in left field and Jason Heyward patrolling center.
