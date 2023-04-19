The Dodgers placed Rojas (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The shortstop will miss some time after injuring his hamstring in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mets. Rojas has struggled with a .200 on-base percentage in 35 plate appearances this season, but his absence looms large with Gavin Lux (knee) already out for the season and Chris Taylor (side) still day-to-day. Luke Williams will draw the start at shortstop in Wednesday's series finale with New York, but Mookie Betts (personal) could get a look at the position Thursday or Friday against the Cubs once he's cleared to return from the paternity list.