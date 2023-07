Rojas is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Rojas will take a seat for the first time in the second half after he went a collective 2-for-11 with an RBI and a run scored while starting all three games of the Dodgers' series with the Mets this past weekend. Chris Taylor will spell Rojas at shortstop Monday as the Dodgers' road trip shifts to Baltimore.