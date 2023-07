Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Mookie Betts will get a turn at shortstop while Rojas takes a seat after starting in seven of the past eight games. The 34-year-old saw his four-game hitting streak come to an end after an 0-for-3 showing in Saturday's 6-4 loss.