Rojas isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for Thursday's game against Arizona.
After going 1-for-7 through the first two games of the series, Rojas will ride the pine for the series finale Thursday. His absence will allow Enrique Hernandez to start at shortstop, batting eighth.
