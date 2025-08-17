Rojas is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Rojas will take a seat after he had started at second base in each of the last three games while going 2-for-9 with a walk. Though Rojas will give up his spot in the infield to Buddy Kennedy on Sunday, the Dodgers should have regular starts available for both Rojas and Alex Freeland at second and third base until one of Tommy Edman (ankle), Hyeseong Kim (shoulder) or Max Muncy (oblique) returns from the injured list.