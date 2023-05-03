site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-miguel-rojas-sitting-again-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Sitting again Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rojas is not in the starting lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Rojas is sitting for the second time in three games after being activated off the injured list. Chris Taylor will handle shortstop duties and hit ninth against the Phillies on Wednesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read