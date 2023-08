Rojas isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Marlins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

After slugging two homers across his last four games, Rojas will catch a breather for the first game of Saturday's activities. Enrique Hernandez will start at shortstop in Rojas' place in Game 1, and the 34-year-old could resume his starting duties in the nightcap.