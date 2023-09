Rojas is not in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Rockies.

Amed Rosario will start at shortstop and bat ninth as Kolten Wong covers second base and hits eighth. Rojas finished 0-for-4 in the early tilt at Coors Field and is batting just .232 with a .604 OPS across 416 total plate appearances this season for Los Angeles.