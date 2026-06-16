Dodgers' Miguel Rojas: Slugs game-winning homer

Rojas hit a solo home run in his only plate appearance during Monday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.

It didn't quite match the drama of his ninth-inning, game-tying homer in Game 7 of the World Series last year, but Rojas' seventh-inning solo blast Monday ended up being the decisive moment in the Dodgers' victory. Rojas entered the game as a pinch hitter for Alex Freeland, who struck out twice and is just 1-for-13 over his past six contests. This was also Rojas' first showing since he was pulled from Saturday's matchup versus the White Sox due to a right shin issue, so the veteran infielder appears to be fine. He's probably going to continue seeing inconsistent playing time, however, as Los Angeles' infield situation is about to get more crowded with Tommy Edman (ankle) slated to be activated off the 60-day IL on Tuesday.