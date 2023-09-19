Rojas went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.

This was Rojas' second homer in his last three games, an unusual bit of power from the light-hitting shortstop. He's been steady at the plate in September, going 16-for-45 (.356) with four extra-base hits and six RBI over 14 contests. The 34-year-old is at a .239/.294/.331 slash line with five homers, 30 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 115 games this season while routinely hitting at or near the bottom of the order.