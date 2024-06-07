Rojas went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, an RBI double and a stolen base during Thursday's 11-7 win over the Pirates.

Rojas generated three or more hits for the second time this season, with the other coming May 29 against the Mets. He also swiped his third bag of the campaign, taking second base off Bailey Falter and Henry Davis in the first inning. Overall, Rojas is slashing .287/.343/.447 with a 7.8 percent K rate.