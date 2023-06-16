Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Rojas notched his second straight two-hit performance and nabbed his first theft since the final day of May. The shortstop's sprint speed ranks in the 30th percentile leaguewide, but he's shown some savviness on the basepaths with 31 steals in 39 attempts over the past three-plus seasons. However, he's getting on base at a paltry 25.8 percent clip on the campaign and has yet to hit a homer, so he's not much of an asset outside of some deep fantasy formats.