Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Rojas (hamstring) is undergoing tests before Wednesday's game against the Mets, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. "We don't know how short-term or long-term it's going to be," Roberts said of Rojas' status.

Rojas injured his hamstring during Tuesday's victory over the Mets, and the shortstop has dealt with lower-body injuries throughout the 2023 campaign. The 34-year-old should be considered day-to-day for now, but the results of the testing will play a large part in determining whether Rojas will require a stint on the injured list.