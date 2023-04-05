Vargas (groin) won't be available to play for the Dodgers until Friday at the earliest, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Vargas is dealing with groin tightness, and is out of the lineup for Tuesday's bout against the Rockies. The Dodgers are off Wednesday before starting a series against the Diamondbacks on Thursday, but the 34-year-old infielder will miss at least the first game of that series. Chris Taylor will handle the shortstop position while Vargas is out.