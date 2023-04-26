Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Rojas (hamstring) will need a rehab assignment before returning from the injured list, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rojas has been able to do agility drills/running and is scheduled to take batting practice before Wednesday's game, but the shortstop won't be able to return without playing in a few minor-league contests. When that rehab assignment takes place will at least be partially determined by how he looks during the BP session.