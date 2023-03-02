Rojas has withdrawn from the upcoming World Baseball Classic, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Rojas was planning to suit up for Team Venezuela, but he became a far more important presence in Dodgers camp this week after Gavin Lux went down with a torn ACL. Rojas is expected to serve as the primary shortstop in Los Angeles to begin the 2023 season, with Chris Taylor also getting looks at the position.
