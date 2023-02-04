Rojas underwent surgery to remove a piece of bone from between his thumb and index finger in mid-January, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The procedure appears to have taken place shortly after Rojas was traded from Miami to Los Angeles. The veteran infielder also underwent wrist surgery back in October, so there are some question marks about his health heading into spring training, though he was recently cleared to resume hitting. His recovery may prevent him from playing for Venezuela in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, though he's yet to rule himself out.