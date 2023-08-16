Yarbrough allowed a run on one hit and struck out two over three innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Yarbrough allowed a solo home run to Carlos Santana to start the seventh inning, then retired the next nine batters in a row. The three-inning outing earned Yarbrough his first major-league save. The southpaw has allowed two runs over 10.1 innings across his three appearances with the Dodgers, though it appears he's going to remain in a long-relief role with the rotation in a healthier state than when he arrived a couple of weeks ago. For the year, he's at a 3.82 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB through 61.1 innings between the Dodgers and the Royals.