Ohtani (elbow) is starting at designated hitter and batting second for the Dodgers on Tuesday versus the White Sox in his Cactus League debut, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani will be flanked by Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot and Freddie Freeman in the three hole in what likely is a preview of the Dodgers' Opening Day top-three in the batting order. The superstar has been eased into things at the start of spring training as he comes back from last September's right elbow surgery, but there's never been much doubt that Ohtani will be ready to roll for the team's March 20-21 series in South Korea against the Padres.