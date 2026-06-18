Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Battles for seventh win

Ohtani (7-2) earned the win against the Rays on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings.

Ohtani allowed a season-high four earned runs, all of which came in the fifth inning, but still managed a winning effort despite pitching through left knee inflammation. It ends a streak of three straight quality starts for the superstar, though he has now completed at least six frames in 11 of 12 outings this season. He'll carry a still microscopic 1.47 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 78:22 K:BB across 73.2 innings into a road matchup against the Twins next week.