Ohtani went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Friday's 8-5 win over the Yankees.

Ohtani's first-inning blast answered Aaron Judge's homer. In the sixth, Ohtani went yard again to spark a four-run inning. The 30-year-old superstar matched Cal Raleigh's power production Friday to stay atop the majors with 22 homers. Ohtani has added a spectacular .294/.394/.670 slash line with 37 RBI, 61 runs scored, 11 stolen bases, nine doubles and four triples across 55 contests. He had gone nine games without a multi-hit effort entering Friday, but Ohtani still came through with four homers in that stretch.