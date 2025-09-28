Ohtani went 3-for-5 with a solo homer, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Mariners.

The Japanese superstar broke his own Dodgers single-season homer mark with his 55th long ball in this contest. Ohtani cracked a 412-foot solo shot off Seattle southpaw Gabe Speier in the seventh to make history. The 31-year-old wraps another incredible regular season at the plate, slashing .282/.392/.623 with 20 steals, 146 runs scored and 102 RBI over 726 plate appearances.