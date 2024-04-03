Ohtani (elbow) has been throwing every other day, and he made 50 throws from approximately 60 feet on flat ground Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ohtani was cleared to begin a throwing program in late March, and he's been engaging in an every-other-day program as he begins to build his arm back up following last September's Tommy John surgery. The two-way star won't pitch this season, but he's expected to be a part of the Dodgers' rotation next year, and he reportedly could see some time in the outfield or at first base later in the current campaign if the organization is comfortable with his rehab progress. Ohtani will stick to being the team's everyday DH in the meantime, though he's off to a slow start with a .242/.297/.333 slash line and no homers through 37 plate appearances.