Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that the team plans to have Ohtani pitch into the second inning Saturday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

In each of Ohtani's first two starts, he completed exactly one inning, tossing 28 pitches in the first of those appearances and 18 in the second. Though Roberts stated that Ohtani could get a chance to exceed one frame Saturday, that will likely depend on how hard he has to work in the first inning. It's unlikely that the two-way superstar will go beyond two frames, so he's very unlikely to qualify for a win no matter how well he pitches.