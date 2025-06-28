Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Could go deeper as pitcher Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that the team plans to have Ohtani pitch into the second inning Saturday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
In each of Ohtani's first two starts, he completed exactly one inning, tossing 28 pitches in the first of those appearances and 18 in the second. Though Roberts stated that Ohtani could get a chance to exceed one frame Saturday, that will likely depend on how hard he has to work in the first inning. It's unlikely that the two-way superstar will go beyond two frames, so he's very unlikely to qualify for a win no matter how well he pitches.
More News
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Leads off game in style•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Making next start Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Homers again Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Belts 27th homer•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Throws perfect inning, hits homer•
-
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Next pitching start set for Sunday•