Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Ohtani walloped a Chris Bassitt sinker to straightaway center in the fifth inning for his 40th home run of the season. The two-way star has now reached the 40-homer mark in three straight seasons and in four of his past five campaigns. While he won't approach his historic 50-50 performance from 2024 with only 16 steals so far, matching or surpassing last year's 54 homers remains within reach.