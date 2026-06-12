Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Exits early with knee issue

Ohtani left Thursday's contest against the Pirates in the seventh inning due to left knee inflammation, Kirsten Watson of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Ohtani was replaced by Santiago Espinal at the plate in the top of the seventh inning, and the team quickly announced that Ohtani was dealing with a knee issue. The 31-year-old underwent surgery on the left knee in 2019, and it's unclear if Thursday's issue has anything to do with the previous injury. He finished the night having gone 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and two walks, and more information on his status will likely be provided in the near future.