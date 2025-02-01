Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that having Ohtani (shoulder) pitching by May "sounds about right," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani has yet to take the mound for the Dodgers after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2023 and another procedure to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder in November. While his hiatus from pitching will seemingly extend about a month into the regular season, there's been no indication that the two-way superstar's surgeries will prevent him from being part of Los Angeles' Opening Day lineup. Ohtani has already proven that rehabbing from surgery doesn't bother him much at the plate, as he slashed .310/.390/.646 while recording the first 50-50 season in MLB history en route to being unanimously named the National League's MVP -- all while recovering from his Tommy John procedure.