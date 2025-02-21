Ohtani (shoulder/elbow) will face live pitching Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It hasn't been determined yet whether it will be against a pitcher or a Trajekt machine, but either way it will be the first time Ohtani has gone up against live pitching this spring. Ohtani is being slow played a bit after November surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder, and he is not expected to pitch until around May 1. However, there are no concerns about his availability as a designated hitter for the Dodgers' season-opening set in Tokyo versus the Cubs on March 18 and 19.