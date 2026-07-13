Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Gets knee drained Sunday

Ohtani was set to get his left knee drained shortly after the Dodgers' loss to Arizona on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani appears to have prioritized getting his problematic left knee addressed as soon as possible ahead of the All-Star break in order to maximize his healing time. The two-way star is skipping the Midsummer Classic this year in order to get extra rest, as he's been dealing with inflammation in the left knee since mid-June. Though the issue resulted in Ohtani missing his most recent start as a pitcher, he's expected to retake his regular spot in the rotation following the All-Star break. The Japanese slugger doesn't seem to be impacted much by the knee as a hitter, as he went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run Sunday and closed the first half with a home run in four of his final six contests.