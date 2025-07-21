Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Sunday in a loss to the Brewers.

Ohtani batted second in the lineup for the first time this season, and the move paid off when he followed a Mookie Betts single in the third inning with a two-run blast to left field. The two-way superstar has homered in each of his past two contests and is up to 34 long balls on the campaign, though he's been passed for the NL lead by Eugenio Suarez, who has 35 home runs after going deep four times over the weekend. Suarez is also up on Ohtani by 20 RBI, which is due in part to the latter hitting leadoff throughout the season until Sunday. If Betts can get his bat back on track while taking over in the leadoff role, Ohtani could see more run-scoring opportunities moving forward.