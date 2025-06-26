Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rockies.

Ohtani's bat is heating up again, as he's gone 5-for-14 with three homers and eight RBI over his last four games. A trip to Colorado's thin air to visit the Rockies' poor pitching certainly helps the cause. Ohtani is up to 28 homers on the year, including six over 24 contests in a relatively tame June for the superstar. He's added a .291/.392/.633 slash line, 52 RBI, 80 runs scored, 12 doubles, six triples and 11 stolen bases across 80 games this season. Ohtani will look to keep mashing as the Dodgers begin a three-game road trip in Kansas City, which is also expected to include his next pitching appearance this weekend.