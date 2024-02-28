Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 9-6 Cactus League win against the White Sox.

Ohtani logged his first appearance as a Dodger and his first game action since undergoing elbow surgery last September. The two-way star's first at-bat was anticlimactic, as he struck out looking on three pitches, and he subsequently grounded into a double play in his second trip to the plate. However, Ohtani didn't disappoint in his final plate appearance, lofting an opposite-field homer off Dominic Leone in the fifth frame. With Ohtani now taking part in Cactus League contests, there should be no doubt that he'll be ready to play when the Dodgers kick off the regular season in South Korea on March 20.