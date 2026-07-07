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Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Knocks in four runs Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and four total RBI in an 8-7 extra-innings win against the Rockies on Monday.

Ohtani kicked off the scoring for Los Angeles with a two-run blast in the third inning. He added a two-run single in the fourth to log his first game with four-plus RBI since May 16. Ohtani tied his season high with three hits, a mark he's reached seven times so far this season. Hitting-wise, he's not putting up the jaw-dropping numbers of his first two campaigns with Los Angeles, but Ohtani has still been one of the league's best hitters, posting a .944 OPS (third-best in MLB) along with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, 61 runs and six stolen bases through 87 contests.

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