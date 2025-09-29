Ohtani will be the Dodgers' starting pitcher for Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series versus the Reds, if necessary, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Blake Snell will get the ball in Game 1 and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 2. If there is a Game 3, that start will go to Ohtani. The two-way superstar peaked on the mound at the right time, finishing with a 0.46 ERA and 27:4 K:BB over 19.2 innings covering his last four regular-season starts.