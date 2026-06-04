Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Nearly untouchable again

Ohtani (6-2) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He also went 3-for-4 with two walks and a run scored in the 7-0 victory.

Ohtani has allowed just one run on nine hits and nine walks across 24 innings over his last four starts. He was able to get through this outing on 89 pitches (58 strikes) while also making a noticeable contribution at the plate by getting on base five times. Ohtani is scheduled to be out of the lineup Thursday in the series finale, but he should be good to face his former team, the Angels, when the Dodgers open up a three-game series with their regional rivals Friday. For the season, Ohtani has pitched to a world-class 0.74 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 67:18 K:BB through 61 innings over 10 starts. He's also batting .301 with a .941 OPS, 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 41 runs scored, six stolen bases, 14 doubles and two triples across 61 games at the plate. Ohtani's next pitching start is projected to be on the road in Pittsburgh.