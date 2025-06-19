Ohtani is scheduled to make his next start as a pitcher Sunday against the Nationals in Los Angeles.

Ohtani will begin his time as a two-way player with the Dodgers with a two-start pitching week, but just like when he made his mound debut in Monday's win over the Padres, the right-hander is expected to serve as an opener this Sunday. After tossing one inning and 28 pitches Monday, Ohtani could push up to the 2-to-3-inning range and toss around 40 pitches against the Nationals, though the Dodgers haven't provided official word on what his workload might look like. According to Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com, manager Dave Roberts did note that Ben Casparius would "most likely" pitch behind Ohtani again, after Casparius previously earned the win Monday while covering 3.2 innings out of the bullpen. The Dodgers' goal is for Ohtani to gradually get stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload without needing to be followed by a bulk reliever, though it will probably take him at least a couple more outings for him to get there.