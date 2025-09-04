Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Ohtani's (illness) next start as a pitcher will come Monday at home against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani was scratched from a scheduled outing Wednesday in Pittsburgh because he was under the weather, and he won't return to the bump until Monday. The 31-year-old will continue to hit until then, as he is in his usual designated hitter and leadoff spots for Thursday's contest against the Pirates.