Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani: Next start on mound coming Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Ohtani's (illness) next start as a pitcher will come Monday at home against the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani was scratched from a scheduled outing Wednesday in Pittsburgh because he was under the weather, and he won't return to the bump until Monday. The 31-year-old will continue to hit until then, as he is in his usual designated hitter and leadoff spots for Thursday's contest against the Pirates.
