Ohtani is not currently facing discipline nor is he believed to be under active investigation by the league in relation to his longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, being fired by the Dodgers following accusations of "massive theft," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ohtani's camp is accusing Mizuhara of using the player's money to place bets with an allegedly illegal bookmaker under federal investigation. It's a strange and developing situation -- one that could affect Ohtani's draft position this weekend -- though Ohtani is playing in the second game of the Seoul Series against the Padres as expected (currently 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored through five-plus innings). President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman declined to comment before the game.